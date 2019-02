PUTRAJAYA: Meru assemblyman Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar’s eight-month jail sentence for making a seditious speech during the #KitaLawan rally in 2015, has been changed to a RM1,800 fine by the Court of Appeal today.

Judge Datuk Umi Kalthum Abdul Majid, who presided over the three-man bench, swapped the jail sentence handed down to the 39-year-old assemblyman by the sessions court with the fine, after allowing his appeal to swap his jail sentence to a fine.

“The court hereby allow the appeal by Mohd Fakhrulrazi against the jail sentence and change it to RM1,800 fine in default six months’ jail. The High Court’s decision on this is also being set aside,” she added.

Other judges presiding on the bench were Datuk Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal and Datuk Stephen Chung Hian Guan.

Mohd Fakhrulrazi, who is also Parti Amanah Negara Youth vice-chief, who stood in the dock, was heard saying “Syukur Alhamduillah” (All praises be to Allah) after the judge read the decision.

Mohd Fakhrulraz filed the appeal to the Court of Appeal after the Kuala Lumpur High Court upheld the eight-month jail sentence handed down to him by the Kuala Lumpur sessions court after finding him guilty of making that seditious speech in front of the Sogo mall in Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur, at 4.30pm on Feb 21, 2015.

He was charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or two year’s jail, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama