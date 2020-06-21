‘See you in court’, says Mohd Shafie to Musa on letter of demand

SEMPORNA: “See you in court.” This was the reply of Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) today when asked on his predecessor Tan Sri Musa Aman’s letter of demand seeking RM1 billion in damages for the public disclosure of a claim filed by Sabah Foundation against Musa.

“They (Musa and his lawyer) have issued a statement to demand RM1 billion. Doesn’t matter. ‘See you in court’,” said Mohd Shafie, who is also Sabah Foundation chairman.

Mohd Shafie was speaking to reporters after handing over personal aid and Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Bubul Ria house keys to victims of the Kampung Sri Aman fire here.

On Friday, Sabah Foundation director Datuk Jamalul Kiram Mohd Zakaria told a news conference that Sabah Foundation had filed a claim against Musa to recover RM872 million belonging to the foundation which was alleged to have gone missing by way of a logging agreement.

On the same day, Musa, through his lawyer Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad, denied any wrongdoing when discharging his duties as Sabah Foundation chairman (2003-2008), saying the allegations against him were scandalous and false.

Yesterday, Tengku Fuad said Musa had issued a letter of demand to Mohd Shafie and the Sabah Foundation Board of Trustees to pay RM1 billion to his chosen charity bodies and to unconditionally apologise and retract the disclosure of the claim.

This was in relation to Jamalul Kiram’s disclosure on Friday that the claim against Musa was filed through e-filing at the Kota Kinabalu High Court on June 16. - Bernama