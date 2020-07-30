See you in court, Zuraida tells PKR on RM10m claim

KUALA LUMPUR: Ampang Member of Parliament (MP) Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) has dismissed the demand by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) for a RM10 million compensation each from the 19 MPs and state assemblymen who had left the party.

Zuraida, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, said PKR has no cause to claim for compensation because she was expelled by the party.

“I’m not bothered about it ... because I didn’t defect. I was fired in the first place, and I think for the rest of my friends there is a clause that can cover us, so I am not worried.

“So bring it on, Datuk Seri Anwar (Ibrahim). If you need money, you can bring it on. But I don’t think he will get the money,” she told reporters after visiting the site for a proposed mini-futsal court in Taman Bukit Mulia, Bukit Antarabangsa here today.

Yesterday, PKR treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung said the party would be issuing letters of demand to claim RM10 million each from the 19 MPs and state assemblymen, including Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who was PKR deputy president, and Zuraida.

He claimed that this was the amount they had agreed to pay the party if they defected and appropriated their seat for personal benefit and used it against the interests of the party.

The other MPs concerned are Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak), Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (Segamat), Ali Biju (Saratok), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Baru Bian (Selangau).

The state assemblymen involved are Dr Chong Fat Full (Pemanis), Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (Rembia), Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri (Kuala Krau), Muhammad Hilman Idham (Gombak Setia), Azman Nasrudin (Lunas), Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam), Haniza Mohamed Talha (Lembah Jaya), Daroyah Alwi (Sementa) and Zulkifli Ibrahim (Sungai Aceh). — Bernama