PETALING JAYA: It is a rare moment when a government backbencher voices support for the views of an opposition member but this time two veterans of Malaysian politics somehow see eye to eye on a very pertinent issue - the state of affairs in the country.

DAP’s Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang commended Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for his call to reduce politicking and find ways to fix the economy.

Referencing the effort by PAS to move forward a vote of confidence in favour of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the Umno leader sent out a reminder that the country is facing “critical challenges”.

“Malaysia is the one that needs a confidence vote. If Malaysia fails to resolve the crisis of confidence that it is facing, it will continue to remain a mediocre country,” Mohamed pointed out.

Adding to his comments, Lim expressed fear that instead of just a mediocre country, Malaysia could end up as a failed state if such “reckless and irresponsible politicking remains the order of the day”.

“Will it play its role as an honest, constructive and loyal opposition in accordance with the constitution and Rukunegara instead of trying its utmost to polarise and divide Malaysians through the politics of race, religion, fake news and hate speech?” he asked.

He blamed such politicking for what he said was the reason that Malaysia has become a very polarised and divided nation despite a democratic change of government more than 20 months ago.

Lim also wondered about the fate of Malaysia if the principle of nation-building that the nation is a plural society is abandoned with the formation of a Malay government.

However, he also questioned what Mohamed had done in the past decade when he was a key Umno leader to save Malaysia “from being condemned by the world as a global kleptocracy and rogue state”.

Lim said that instead of indulging in politicking, the opposition could help to ensure unity, justice, freedom, excellence and integrity in Malaysia where is separation of powers, the rule of law, public integrity and respect for human rights.