Seeing is believing prompts Tok Batin Apen to join in queue for vaccine jab

JASIN: Orang Asli village head Tok Batin Apen anak Siang (pix), 70, was initially skeptical about taking the Covid-19 vaccination because of the many negative ‘stories’ he heard on the side effects of the drug as he has high blood pressure.

The Tok Batin of Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Putus, however, had a change of heart after seeing eight Orang Asli village heads being given the vaccine under the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme (PICK) that was held for the Orang Asli community in Melaka yesterday.

“Before I was given the injection, a health worker asked me whether I have any illness. I said that I only have high blood pressure.

“When I first arrived at (Covid-19 Vaccination Centre) Balairaya Kampung Lubuk Bandung, it was just to see the condition of those who were vaccinated, but after seeing the other Tok Batin who were given the jab having no side effect, I then changed my mind and agreed to also be given the vaccine today.

“My fear of needles is also the reason I was initially afraid to be given the injection,“ he said when met by Bernama at the vaccination centre in Simpang Bekoh here, yesterday.

Apen said he would tell the people in his village on the benefits of the Covud-19 vaccination and to encourage them to get the jab.

Meanwhile, the Tok Batin of Kampung Orang Asli Lubuk Bandung, San Pat, 77, said the move by the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) in convincing all the nine heads of the Orang Asli community was apt to get other Orang Asli to also volunteer to receive the vaccination.

“After the JAKOA officer came to my village to inform about the vaccination, only 30 people agreed initially. However, after I talked to the villagers, especially the young people, more of them agreed to get the injection,“ he added.

Tok Batin San Pat was the first Orang Asli from the Temuan tribe in Melaka to receive the vaccine injection since PICK was launched a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan/Melaka JAKOA director Shahrani Idderis (rpt: Idderis) said Kampung Orang Asli Lubuk Bandung made history today with 100 percent of those eligible in the community having been given the Covid-19 vaccination.

“There are 146 residents in Kampung Orang Asli Lubuk Bandung with 81 individuals eligible to receive the injection, and all of them agreed to be vaccinated... I hope to get a similar response from residents in the 13 other Orang Asli villages in Melaka” she said.

