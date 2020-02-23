Segamat Chinese community shocked increase in cemetery assessment rates

THE decision by the Segamat Land Office to categorise Chinese community burial grounds as private cemeteries has resulted in a 7,000% hike in assessment rates for two cemeteries in the district.

According to a report in Oriental Daily News today, the rate for one of the two cemeteries was increased to RM35,140, from RM502 previously, much to the shock of Segamat Chinese Welfare Association, which manages the burial ground.

Association chairman Datuk Lee Cheng Chuan said in a press statement on Saturday that in the past, the association had been paying RM490 and RM502 for the two cemeteries, but was told to pay a total of RM40,285 this year.

“We paid RM502 for one of the cemeteries but the amount skyrocketed about 7,000% to RM35,140 this year. The rates for the other cemetery also saw a steep hike to RM5,145, from RM490 previously.

“We were really shocked,” he said.

“We checked with the land office and were told that the two cemeteries had been grouped under ‘private cemetery’ for ‘religious purpose’.

“The land for the two cemeteries was purchased by our forefathers to be used by the local Chinese community as burial ground.

“Although the association collects fees from the community, they are solely used to maintain and manage the cemeteries.”

He said the association, a non-profit organisation, bought the land with funds raised from the community decades ago.

Lee stressed that these assets, which belong to the Chinese community, should not be listed as “private cemetery”.

He also pointed out that all this while, the Segamat Chinese community had acquired land for burial without government assistance.

The association would seek the help of elected representatives on the matter.