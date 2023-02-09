Segamat crash: Teenager still in ICU - Ling

SEGAMAT: A teenage boy who was involved in a five-vehicle road crash at KM5 of Jalan Segamat-Kuantan, yesterday, is still at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Segamat Hospital, here.

Johor State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon also denied a news report that the victim, Abdullah Amir Ruddin, 15, had died this afternoon.

He said the victim was still undergoing treatment and had been placed into a medically induced coma.

“The teenager is still in the Segamat Hospital ICU. The victim suffered severe injuries and was put in a coma.

“At the same time, I request all parties not to spread any unidentified information or photos about the case or the victim because it will cause grief to the victim’s family,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

The crash had claimed the lives of Abdullah’s parents, Norahimah Noor Muhammad, 43 and Amir Ruddin Ismail, 46.

The victim’s four other siblings, Fatimatulzahrah, 17, Seri Khadijah Aqilah, 13, Rufaidatul Asyariyah, 10, and Muhammad Assyakrawi, 5, also perished after the Perodua Alza they were riding in collided with a lorry. - Bernama