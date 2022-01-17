Segamat expected to recover soon, less flood victims this evening

JOHOR BAHRU: Segamat is expected to recover from the floods soon, with the number of evacuees declining to 37 up to 4 pm today from 74 this morning.

State Heath and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyananthan said that only one flood relief centre and located at Sekolah Agama Gemereh was still operating, with eight families there, due to the stagnant flood waters.

“The weather in all districts in Johor is reported to be fine at the moment,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Last Saturday, Segamat district officer Hasrin Kamal Hashim said the district’s Flood Control Operations Centre would do an evaluation before closing all the flood relief centres when the situation has returned to normal at 98 per cent. - Bernama