Segamat fatal crash: Investigation technical report expected to be obtained soon - APAD

PUTRAJAYA: The technical report of the investigation into the fatal crash, involving five vehicles, at KM5, Jalan Segamat-Kuantan in Johor on Sept 1, which claimed six lives is expected to be obtained in the near future, said the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

It said that it is working with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research Institute (MIROS), to obtain a technical investigation report to identify the cause of the accident, involving five vehicles including a lorry ladden with sand.

Based on the report received, it was found that the lorry’s driver failed to operate the brake in time, before losing control of the vehicle and hitting the rear and right side of the vehicle ferrying the six victims, said APAD in a statement today.

It also said that it has taken follow-up action, by issuing a show cause letter dated Sept 4, 2023, to the licensed operator involved.

It added that it can take action either to suspend or revoke the licence, under section 62 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715), for violating the statutory conditions of the operator’s licence under section 58 (1) of the same law.

Under Section 62 of the same law, APAD said that licensed operators and their drivers are responsible for giving the highest priority to the safety of passengers and other road users.

The law also stipulated that any operator who is found to be in breach of any licence conditions can be prosecuted, and liable to a fine of not less than RM1,000 nor more than RM500,000, or imprisoned for not more than two years, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, it said that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) is conducting a JPJ Inspection and Safety Audit (JISA) against the company, Sepadu Ikhlas Sdn Bhd, regarding the accident.

JPJ will also carry out an audit of the Occupational Safety and Health Industry Code of Practice for Road Transport Activities 2010, to determine the need for legal action which can be taken under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and relevant regulations.

“As a result of the latest investigation, JPJ found that the driver of the vehicle with registration number VEE 4751 has seven active summonses, out of 19 JPJ summonses issued. The vehicle also has a record of an active Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) summons,” he said.

Six family members who were killed in the crash at KM5, Jalan Segamat-Kuantan in Johor, were Amir Ruddin Ismail, 46, his wife, Norahimah Noor Muhammad, 43, and four of their children - Fatimatulzahrah, 17; Seri Khadijah Aqilah, 13; Rufaidatul Asyariyah, 10, and Muhammad Assyakrawi, five. -Bernama