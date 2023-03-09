Segamat road crash: 15-year-old boy in stable condition - Police

SEGAMAT: The 15-year-old boy who was involved in a five-vehicle crash at Kilometre 5, Jalan Segamat-Kuantan last Friday, is reported to be in a stable condition.

Segamat district police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said the victim is on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Segamat Hospital.

He said yesterday evening police received news claiming that the teenager had died.

“The police wish to confirm that the news is not true and that the victim, who is a 15-year-old boy, is still being treated and the number of fatalities remains at six.

“We seek the cooperation of all parties not to spread fake or any unverified news as such news will affect the emotions of family members who are still grieving,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, the tragic accident claimed the lives of the victim’s parents Norahimah Noor Muhammad, 43 and Amir Ruddin Ismail, 46, as well as his four siblings.- Bernama