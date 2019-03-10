Seize the opportunity to export to Thailand, says Radzi

MACHANG: Malaysians living near the Malaysia-Thailand border should take the opportunity to export their products to Southeast Asia’s second largest economy following the ringgit’s recent decline against the baht.

Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (pix) said produce such as fruits and vegetables could be main exports to Thailand because they could fetch higher prices.

“Previously (before the fall in the ringgit’s value), we imported a lot of the products from Thailand as they were cheaper,” he told reporters after officiating at the Student Motivation Programme for Ketereh Secondary Schools at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Machang today.

The programme, which saw the participation of more than 1,200 students, was also attended by Kelantan UiTM rector, Associate Prof Dr Tuan Mohd Rosli Tuan Hassan.

On the RM1.4 billion allocation channelled by the Federal Government to Kelantan through five key projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan, Mohd Radzi said it showed that the Pakatan Harapan leadership did not neglect the state despite it being governed by PAS.

He said these development projects would be implemented in stages and be able to generate investments for the state.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali disclosed the projects to reporters after chairing the first meeting of the Kelantan State Action Council on Thursday.

He said the five projects approved included the 150km East Coast Highway 3 from Gemuruh in Terengganu to Tumpat, Kelantan.

The other projects are the expansion and upgrading of the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Pengkalan Chepa; a highway linking Paser Puteh, Machang and Jeli; a 123km Central Spine Road; and the Palekbang bridge in Kota Baru. — Bernama