Seized devices from criminal cases should be given to B40 children

PETALINGA JAYA: Electronic items such as smartphones and laptops that have been used in committing a crime, can and should be given a second lease of life.

It has been proposed that rather than destroy them, they should be repurposed to be used by children, especially those from B40 or low income households.

Items that have been used in criminal activities, and subsequently seized by police and then presented in court as evidence, are routinely destroyed after the case is closed.

Otherwise, they are returned to the owners or auctioned off.

Criminal lawyer Dinesh Muthal said there is no harm in reusing these items if they had been utilised for minor or non-high profile offences such as love scams.

However, he said if they had been recovered from high-profile cases, they may need to be destroyed to ensure that data stored in the devices do not land in the wrong hands.

“Some data may not be easily removed,” he pointed out.

Dinesh said the shelf life of such devices should also be taken into consideration before they are repurposed.

“On rare occasions, they may also be needed for a retrial. In that event, the devices may have to be presented as evidence again. This takes time, and by the time the case is finally closed, the devices may already be outdated and no longer useful,” Dinesh told theSun.

Deputy chairman of the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation Selangor chapter Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan said any decision on the reuse or disposal of court exhibits lies solely within the jurisdiction of the courts.

“Once the case has been tried and sentence meted out, the court will decide what happens to the exhibits, based upon the application of the prosecution,” he said.

Depending on the nature of the exhibit, the court can decide that it be returned to the victim of the crime, be forfeited, handed over to the Wildlife Department (if it is an animal) or destroyed, he explained.

“The decision also depends on the nature of the exhibit, whether it is a perishable product, a vehicle, drugs, counterfeit currency, valuables or livestock,” he added.

He said cash and valuables will be collected by the Treasury or Bank Negara Malaysia on the order of the court.

Thaiveegan agreed that it would be good to consider repurposing durable exhibits such as computers and other electronic gadgets for new uses as long as it is not counter-productive to public interest and safety.

He said these exhibits could be used not only by students, but teachers as well. “Many schools do not have up-to-date computers for students and teachers alike,” he said.

Given that it may take time to complete a case, and some exhibits may not remain useful for long, it may also be good to dispose them as quickly as possible without jeopardising the trial and outcome of a case,” Thaiveegan said.

“At the end of the day, the court has the jurisdiction,” he added.