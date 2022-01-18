Seized goods worth RM6.2 mln recorded last year - Marine Police

TUMPAT: The Pengkalan Kubor Region Three Marine Police (PPM) seized various types of goods worth RM6.2 million during Op Kontraban and Op Landai carried out at the Malaysia-Thailand border last year.

Its Commanding Officer, ASP Mohd Rudzuan Ahmad said, the value of the seizure showed an increase of 35.5 per cent compared to 2020 with the value of the seizure amounting to RM4.5 million.

“The largest amount of seizures involved cases under the Customs Act 1967, namely goods with unpaid taxes such as cigarettes and clothes amounting to RM3.72 million,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Mohd Rudzuan said the number of cases also showed an increase when 340 cases were recorded last year compared to 305 cases in 2020.

“Of the 340 cases recorded last year, 184 of them involved cases of rice smuggling which were detected along Sungai Golok,“ he said. - Bernama