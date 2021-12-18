‘Sekolahku Sejahtera’ not a new subject, only inculcation of noble values

PUTRAJAYA: The ‘Sekolahku Sejahtera’ concept to be introduced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) is not a new subject but more an inculcation of good values in the students, says Senior Education Minister, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix).

He said the concept would give teachers the opportunity to casually tell stories involving the important elements in life that could easily be understood and remembered by the students.

“We see children from a very young age usually being limitedly exposed to important concepts. such as mutual respect and cooperation. In the ‘Sekolahku Sejahtera’ context, we also wish to expand this concept by touching on the integrity issue and misappropriation cases,” he told reporters after officiating at the Putrajaya Community Closed Badminton Championship, here, today.

On Dec 13 when winding up the debate for the ministry on the Supply Bill 2022 at the committee level in the Dewan Rakyat, Radzi said his ministry was at the last engagement stage to introduce the ‘Sekolahku Sejahtera’ concept in curbing bullying involving school students, among the objectives.

He said the concept could enable the inculcation of noble values from young for individuals to remember the good and bad effects of an action or matter until adulthood.

On the floods and use of schools as flood relief centres, Radzi said the MOE was always cooperating with the respective state and district disaster management committees in this matter as the schools had been trained in dealing with the flood situation and in providing the related facilities.

Meanwhile, the badminton championship, held at the Precinct 11 Neighbourhood Complex badminton hall and scheduled to end tomorrow, is organised by Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) with the cooperation of the Putrajaya Badminton Association. — Bernama