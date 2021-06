PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent Movement Control Orders (MCO) have caused massive disruption todaily lives, leading society to make a rapid transition towards digitalisation and to take a new approach in business strategy.

Due to this, the Fourth Selangor Accelerator Programme (SAP) will focus on opportunities created under the new norms such as Agrotech, Fintech, Greentech, e-Commerce and Smart City Solutions (Proptech, Mobility & Logistics).

Registration for this programme for startups opens for a month starting from June 14 until July 14.

Affin Bank is the first bank to be the main sponsor of the top-tier SAP as part of their commitment to nurture and empower the startup segment.

The programme is also supported by strategic partner The Hive Southeast Asia, one of the eight foreign venture capitalists and local partner of the Penjana Nasional Fund (PNF) matching programme.

The SAP is a structured three-month programme that aims to prepare 30 early-stage startups into becoming investment-ready businesses. Winners this year stand a chance to win from a cash prize pool of RM50,000.

Apart from the cash prizes, participants will receive guidance from well-versed mentors in the community and learn from comprehensive workshops and gain the necessary industry-related exposures.

The SAP is to help participants in polishing not only their products and business, but their core team as well, through classes and mentors who will share knowledge, experience, and advice that will help the teams with their soft skills and pitching styles.

Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) will also facilitate testing and piloting through Selangor state subsidiaries.

The programme also acts as a gateway for startups to prepare themselves for the final demo day on Sept 11 where they will get the chance to pitch to renowned venture capitalists, corporations and government agencies.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, the programme will be conducted online where participants will get their own dashboard for all the courses, webinars and mentoring sessions.

Interested startups are encouraged to submit their applications before the closing date. The 30 shortlisted startups will commence their programme from July 28 until Sept 5.