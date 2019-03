SHAH ALAM: Selangor is aiming to achieve 100% high-speed Internet penetration by 2025 from the current 60%.

Smartsel Sdn Bhd managing director Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Tahir said the development of the state’s Internet infrastructure would be accelerated, especially in rural areas and places without connectivity, in line with the vision for Selangor to become a “Smart State” by 2025.

“We will widen broadband coverage and increase the number of WiFi hotspots throughout the state, especially in rural areas.

“The number of hotspots will be increased from 3,911 to 4,400 by year-end,” he told Bernama News Channel today.

Mohd Suhaimi said the number of users registered with WiFi Selangorku was expected to reach 1.2 million by end-2019 from the current 1.1 million.

Smartsel is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mentri Besar Incorporated with the objective of developing and managing Selangor’s telecommunications infrastructure and to speed up the state’s digital transformation. — Bernama