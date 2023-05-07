Selangor allocates RM3m to widen Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari

SHAH ALAM: The traffic congestion regularly experienced along Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari could be soon a thing of the past once the road’s short-term expansion project is completed at the end of the year.

Selangor Infrastructure and Public Amenities, Agriculture Modernisation, and Agro-Based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim said through a RM3 million state allocation, one-kilometre-long additional lanes on both sides are part of the project as a short-term measure to overcome congestion in the area.

“As for the long-term, we will add one more lane on both sides since the road is a main route besides also being a connecting point to the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH).

“The long-term project will go on for another two years with an estimated cost of RM20 million, including utility costs borne by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) and Teguh Mantap, the company that is developing the area,” he said after inspecting work progress of a road expansion project in Puncak Perdana here today.

On the Mega Selangor large-scale road resurfacing works by the state government involving 118 roads throughout Selangor, he said progress is now at 25 per cent with the project expected to be fully completed by the end of this month.

Izham also said that RM5.2 million was spent by the state government to install 752 light-emitting diode (LED) lamp posts throughout the state from last year, with full installation also expected to be fully completed by the end of this month. -Bernama