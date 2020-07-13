Selangor allocates RM413.9m to tackle impact of Covid-19

SHAH ALAM: A total of RM413.9 million has been allocated by the Selangor Government through the Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package to address the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic in the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said the package, which encompassed two stimulus phases, offered 42 initiatives to benefit 54% of the people in the state to reduce their economic burden due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Among the assistances channeled are food incentives and aid to health workers at hospitals throughout Selangor, Selangor-born children studying around the Klang Valley, Sabah and Sarawak, including our students stranded in Egypt.

“We also provide rental exemptions to hawkers and small traders, a three-month deferral of loan repayment for Hijrah borrowers (Selangor Hijrah micro-credit scheme) as well as Smart Rental Scheme tenants as well as various other assistance,“ he told the Selangor State Assembly today.

Amirudin (Parti Keadilan Rakyat-Sungai Tua) said this when answering a question from Saari Sungib (Amanah-Hulu Kelang) regarding assistances channelled by the state government during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

On April 1, the state government announced a second phase economic stimulus package amounting to RM272.5 million to handle the impact of Covid-19.

The announcement followed the first phase of the package on March 20, amounting to RM127.8 million. — Bernama