Selangor allocates RM42 million for B40 insurance plan

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has allocated about RM42 million to provide health insurance plan to 85,000 families from the B40 group in the state, according to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said, all the recipients are from the B40 group whose monthly household income is below RM2,000.

“This assistance is an improvement of the Peduli Sihat insurance scheme under the Selangor Prihatin stimulus package announced by the state government on April 1.

“This universal health insurance is aimed at helping to ease the burden of the B40 group, especially in receiving basic treatment and various other health protection benefits,“ he told reporters at the lobby of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly, here today.

He said among the insurance benefits are funeral assistance of RM1,000 and RM5,000 for each cover namely accident, critical illness and life insurance.

For more information about the insurance, the public could visit the www.pedulisihat.com website, he added. - Bernama