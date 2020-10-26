Selangor allocates vouchers worth RM2 mln for e-bazaar 11.11 mega sales campaign

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government is providing a subsidy in the form of vouchers worth RM2 million for the Selangor e-Bazaar’s month-long “11.11 Mega Sales” campaign, which kicks off today and ends on Nov 26.

Invest Selangor Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Hasan Azhari Idris said the allocation is higher than the RM1 million allocated for the Selangor e-Bazaar Raya campaign in May.

“We will be collaborating with two e-commerce platform, Lazada and Shopee, where each platform will be allocated with vouchers worth RM1 million,” he said.

He added that the campaign aims to help small and medium-sized industry (SMI) entrepreneurs which have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, while boosting the digitalisation of SMIs in Selangor.

“The state government is targeting about 10,000 SMI entrepreneurs in the state to take part in this campaign by registering online via www.sitec.com.my/selangorebazar, and they can choose to register with Lazada or Shopee or both platforms,” Hasan Azhari said.

He said this to reporters during a virtual press conference on the launch of the campaign, speaking on behalf of the Selangor State Executive Councilor for Investment, Industry and Commerce and SME, Datuk Teng Chang Khim.

He added that Shopee and Lazada will also provide free training sessions for SMI entrepreneurs taking part in the campaign to ensure that they are aware of current developments and equip them with skills and knowledge to grow their business online.

“These initiatives will help SMI entrepreneurs to boost their sales and generate online incomes, in addition to those from their physical shops or stalls which may have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“The campaign will also benefit buyers and consumers as they can enjoy great savings from the vouchers and attractive sales promotions, in addition to encouraging the people to purchase their necessities without having to leave their homes,” Hasan Azhari said.

The 11.11 Mega Sales campaign is jointly coordinated by Invest Selangor and the Selangor Information Technology and E-Commerce Council (SITEC). -Bernama