Selangor announces amended CMCO

PETALING JAYA: Selangor has announced an amended conditional movement control order (CMCO), with several tweaks made to the one announced by the federal government on Friday.

In a statement, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said the amendments were made to ensure a “soft landing” approach in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, taking into account the economic needs and the welfare of the people.

Among others, restaurants and eateries are not allowed to serve dine-in customers, contrary to the federal government’s announcement.

Amirudin said instead, they can only do takeaways and deliveries, as had been done previously, although their operating hours have been extended from 7am to 10pm.

Mini markets and sundry shops will also be allowed to operate at extended hours, from 8am to 10pm, while petrol stations can now open from 6am to midnight daily.

“For street hawkers and food truck, they can only operate after May 12, to ensure the local authorities and operators have enough time to prepare,” he said today.

Amirudin said companies under the construction industry would be allowed to operate at full capacity, on the condition that they obtain approval from the local authorities and come up with a Covid-19 safety action plan.

However, public parks, including the Shah Alam Lake garden, and other closed-door public recreational facilities like gymnasiums and swimming pools are still off limits to the public

“The local governments will issue a notice soon on the list of public parks that are barred to the public during this CMCO.

“The public, though, are allowed to carry out their exercising activities at open areas, provided they practise social distancing,” he said.

Amirudin said the new ruling announced by the state government applies to all in the state, other than the Selayang Baru red zone, and that other areas and scopes not mentioned would be based on the guideline provided by the National Security Council.

He said the decision was made after a series of meetings and discussions before and after the CMCO was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on May 1.

In his announcement on Labour Day, Muhyiddin said almost all businesses would be allowed to resume full operations beginning tomorrow, under strict conditions.

The move, however, was not met well by many Malaysians, who raised concerns that all the hard work of the past month to contain the pandemic could be for nothing, and that this could lead to a new Covid-19 wave.