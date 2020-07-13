Selangor announces economic recovery plan

SHAH ALAM: Selangor announced its economic recovery plan today by focusing on three main aspects to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the three key aspects were food security, economic sustainability and capacity building.

“The total economic value of this Selangor Economic Recovery Plan is RM55.85 billion.

“The implementation of the plan is to boost the monetary resilience of the state of Selangor to rebuild its economy after experiencing a sudden shock following the Covid-19 pandemic which has never been anticipated by any global economic expert,“ he said when presenting the plan at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), here.

Amirudin said that through the food security aspect, the state government would endeavour to increase the value of the agricultural cycle as well as reduce dependence on food imports.

On economic sustainability, he said, the focus was on accelerating property development, ensuring efficient infrastructure and water services management, maintaining a balance in the state government’s cash flow and improving the administration’s delivery system.

“Among the proposals for the initiative is to revitalise the construction sector, especially housing by introducing the Post-Covid-19 Affordable Housing Construction Encouragement Incentive.

“Through this incentive, we will add 30,000 units of Rumah Selangorku within three years,“ he said.

Commenting further, Amirudin said for the third aspect which is capacity development, the state government would give emphasis on driving the growth of the aerospace industry as a high value sector.

He said, through the move, the workforce from among the people of Selangor would be utilised to strengthen the human resource chain for the aerospace field.

“In addition, the state government will also focus on improving the skills of the workforce to help those affected by the stoppage of the economic sector during the implementation of the Movement Control Order.

“Thus, the state government will provide employment opportunities to 10,000 job seekers in three years as among the post-Covid-19 economic recovery strategies,“ he added.

Amirudin said, through the recovery plan, he was confident that the quality of life of the people could be improved and the strengthening of the economy defended to face the challenges in the future. - Bernama