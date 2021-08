SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Legislative Assembly sitting was told today that discussions are still ongoing between the federal government and the company awarded the project for the proposed construction of the Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) highway.

State Infrastructure and Public Facilities, Modernisation of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman, Izham Hashim said the state government through its 34/2020 State Executive Council (MMKN) Meeting had taken note of the project presentation from the Malaysian Highway Authority on the proposed PJD Link project.

“MMKN in the same meeting had considered and agreed in principle to the proposed PJD Link project and set the conditions under which the project is to be implemented which is in accordance with the application processing procedures by negotiation under Section 20A, Town and Country Planning Act 1976 (Act 172).

“The concessionaire needs to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment and a Social Impact Assessment for the implementation of this project, including holding public engagement sessions with local residents involved in the proposed alignment,“ he said in response to question by R. Rajiv (PH-Bukit Gasing).

Rajiv wanted to know the status of the proposed construction of the PJD Link highway in Petaling Jaya as well as the status of the approval already given to the proposed construction company.

Izham said the proposed privatisation of the PJD Link highway project was notified at the Cabinet meeting on Aug 4, 2017 and the proposal was agreed to in principle by the Cabinet through the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) method subject to further negotiations on technical and financial proposals.

“The federal government has also determined that negotiations with the company can only be started after the company receives policy approval from the Selangor government on the proposed implementation of this project,“ he added.- Bernama