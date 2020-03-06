Selangor Bersatu chairman denies he was uncontactable during political crisis

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari (pix) has refuted claims that he could not be contacted throughout the period when the nation was engulfed in a political crisis.

Abdul Rashid said he was initially scheduled to travel to Germany but this was cancelled as he wanted to focus on the party.

“... and during that time I was in communication with the grassroots leaders to explain to them on the political situation,“ the former State Culture and Tourism, Malay Civilisation and Heritage Committee chairman told a press conference here today.

In a press conference held yesterday Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Bersatu, a component of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, was no longer with the Selangor government, taking into account the political dynamics occurring at the federal level.

Amirudin added that during the State Legislative Assembly sitting due to begin on March 16, all the Bersatu and independent assemblymen would be seated in the opposition block.

As a result four Bersatu assemblymen namely Sallehudin Amiruddin (Kuang); Harumaini Omar (Batang Kali); Mohd Shaid Rosli (Jeram); and Adhif Syan Abdullah (Dengkil) announced their support for PH and reportedly the decision was made after their meeting with Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya.

Abdul Rashid said they were probably confused by the political developments taking place at the federal level and did understand the real issue.

He added that he was prepared to meet with all the assemblymen to explain the real situation that led to the appointment of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th Prime Minister.

“I only learned of their intention to support the Selangor PH government via print and electronic media and I am willing to meet them anytime,“ he said.

Abdul Rashid said a meeting would be held with all Selangor Bersatu branch chiefs after the branch- level election ends on March 29..

On the decision of the Selangor state government to remove Bersatu members from state administrative roles, Abdul Rashid said he respected the decision. — Bernama