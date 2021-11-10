Selangor Budget 2022: Public health expected to receive more funding — Exco

SHAH ALAM: The public health sector is expected to receive more funding under Selangor Budget 2022, which will be tabled on Nov 26, says State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud (pix).

She said the funds would be channeled towards mental health care; emphasising the role of the community in preventing non-communicable diseases; special children support centres; and hotlines for domestic crisis problems as well as digitalisation efforts.

“InshaAllah I will get more (from previous years) for public health, we have new ideas that we will implement and we (also) will continue with the existing programmes and will improve on them,“ she told reporters. here today.

“Based on the Covid-19 situation, most of the victims are those with comorbidities, and we do not want (people) to reach that level, the people of Selangor should have early awareness on the need to take care of their health,“ she said.

Earlier, Dr Siti Mariah attended a ceremony to present letters of appointment to Gender Focal Points (GFP) and Gender Focus Teams (GFT) for the Gender Mainstreaming Project for the Year 2021/2022 which was officiated by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The Selangor State Government is committed to implementing all efforts towards achieving gender balance in the formation of state policies and development which is currently being implemented for three years beginning 2020, involving an allocation of RM1.86 million. — Bernama