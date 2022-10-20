Selangor Carnival held for the benefit of entrepreneurs: PM

KUALA SELANGOR: Despite facing difficulties due to not getting the approval of the Selangor government, the Keluarga Malaysia Entrepreneurs and Cooperatives Carnival still went ahead today, for the benefit of entrepreneurs in the state.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob, said that he was made to understand that the organisation of the one-day carnival was facing difficulties as the Selangor government disallowed the use of the carnival site, at Dataran Eco Grandeur, Puncak Alam, here.

However, he told reporters after officiating the carnival today, that the event went ahead because the site is privately owned.

“Alhamdulillah, the site used is a private site and we got permission from the landowner. Hence, I hope that any state government, if the programme is for the benefit of hawkers and small entrepreneurs, we should give them the space,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Ismail Sabri said that the organisation of the carnival was to provide space, especially to entrepreneurs and small traders, to do business, and not for the purpose of campaigning (for the 15th General Election).

“This entrepreneurship carnival provides a venue for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and do business. A good initiative should be supported by all parties including the state government,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that the organisation of the carnival is also a manifestation of the federal government’s responsibility, in providing a holistic and conducive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Prime Minister believes that its implementation will be able to empower existing entrepreneurs and cooperatives to continue to thrive, and be competitive in the business field.

“Alhamdulillah, this programme has successfully brought together some Selangorians, consisting of entrepreneurs, cooperatives, hawkers, small traders, and food truck operators, who offer a variety of products and goods at reasonable prices.

“I wish to congratulate all of you as I was told that today’s attendance target is only 4,000 people, but it is clear that the attendance is close to 10,000 people. It is not easy to gather this many people, especially as today is a working day,” he said.

Also present were Finance Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar. - Bernama