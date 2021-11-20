Selangor channels RM5 mln to 1,100 SMEs via grant

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government, through Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) has channelled RM5 million to 1,100 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) via the Selangor SME digitalisation matching grant to encourage companies to take the first step in digitalising their businesses.

The matching grant, launched in April 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, covers five areas of digitalisation, namely cloud accounting, e-payment system, human resource management and payroll, digital marketing, and e-commerce system.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said out of the total of 1,500 SMEs in Selangor that applied for the grant, 1,100 SMEs had qualified to benefit from the grant.

“Based on some success stories from this programme, many have illustrated that by utilising e-commerce, e-payment systems and digital marketing, they have leveraged this matching grant to improve payment operations and transaction management,” Amirudin said in a statement today.

He said this in his speech when officiating the Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy Convention as part of the Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2021 here, today.

Themed ‘Digital Transformation Towards Economic Recovery’, the event is co-organised by Sidec and Invest Selangor Bhd, the state’s investment arm.

The convention gathers industry leaders, academics, SMEs as well as government and private sectors to delve into strengthening and growing the Selangor SME digitalisation ecosystem in shaping the existing and future smart city and digital economy frameworks and solutions.

-Bernama