Selangor cops confirm receiving two reports over death of girl at HTAR

SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed receiving two reports about the recent death of a 10-year-old girl at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the reports were lodged by the hospital and the girl’s father, adding that investigations were being carried out under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

“The investigation found that the victim was a 10-year-old local citizen who was taken by a family member to HTAR and died while receiving treatment. The incident also went viral on social media and received attention from various parties.

“A detailed, comprehensive, fair and impartial investigation will be carried out on reports of both parties, namely the hospital and the guardian,” he said in a statement, adding that police have never denied anyone the right for their case to be investigated.

Hussein also urged the public to refrain from making speculations about the incident.

“Any information can be channelled to the nearest police station or contact the investigating officer, Inspector Natalie Anak Allin at 03-55145222 or 019-6422985,“ he added. - Bernama