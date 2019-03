PETALING JAYA: The Selangor DAP will lodge a police report tomorrow against former Umno Youth leader Razlan Rafii who had allegedly called for DAP members to be “shot” in a Tweet on Saturday.

Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah who condemned Razlan’s comments today said it sounded like a call for violence.

“This means all DAP members and supporters are in danger. He is threatening their lives. What did he mean by ‘shoot? Of course, it means by a weapon? If there are extremist out there, they might do something worse. We feel unsafe and uncomfortable with his statement. We urge the police to investigate him promptly to ensure the safety of the public.” he told theSun when contacted.

Razlan’s tweet was in response to another user who pointed out to comments made DAP’s Mengkibol assemblyman Chew Chong Sin on the Christchurch massacre.

Chew had said the case should serve as a lesson to Malaysians to reject extremism. He also cited the Umno-PAS cooperation as an example.

Chew, who was admonished for his comments by the Johor DAP, has retracted the statement and apologised over it.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman had also condemned Razlan’s tweet and called on the police to investigate him.