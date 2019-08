KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor DAP will not support any bill in the Selangor State Legislative Assembly which proposes to permit unilateral religious conversions of minors by either one of their parents.

Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo (pix) said any attempt to introduce laws which permit such unilateral religious conversions in Selangor would be unconstitutional as it would be contrary to the Federal Constitution.

“The Federal Court has in the case of M. Indira Gandhi very clearly held that the word parent applicable in the Federal Constitution means both parents.

“As such, the individual right of both parents to decide on the religion of their children who are minors is now constitutionally guaranteed,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said it was trite that the Federal Constitution is supreme and overrides any provision of other laws which are inconsistent with it.

Gobind said Selangor DAP also reiterated its firm support for Selangor Speaker Ng Suee Lim in adjourning the last sitting of the State Assembly.

He said the Speaker did not contravene any provisions under the rules applicable to his conduct of the business of the house.

“He (the Speaker) has explained that he adjourned the house in accordance with the Standing Orders and that all agendas had been settled. As such, it was entirely in order for him to adjourn the house, as he did,“ said Gobind. — Bernama