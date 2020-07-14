Selangor death benefit payments to resume next year: MB

SHAH ALAM: Selangor will resume the death benefit payments under the Skim Mesra Usia Emas (SMUE), a scheme for senior citizens, next year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said he would announce the details himself during the tabling of the state government budget in November.

“The death benefit amount may be lower than before, but we will always appreciate the people by helping them such as through the Jom Shopping vouchers, as well as the death benefit payments,“ he said at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting, here today.

Amiruddin (PKR-Sungai Tua) was responding to a question from Dr Idris Ahmad (PKR-Ijok) on the death benefit payments for the people of Selangor.

He explained that the state government had never abolished the SMUE initiatives, but was reviewing and realigning the programme.

In May last year, the state government decided not to continue with the death benefit payments worth RM2,500 each, instead, the senior citizens registered under the scheme were given RM100 Jom Shopping vouchers.

The assembly sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama