Selangor Education Department raises RM65,000 for Teachers’ Day Celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Education Department has raised funds amounting to RM65,000 for the state-level Teachers’ Day Benefit Dinner in conjunction with the Teachers’ Day celebration which will take place at IDCC in Shah Alam on May 24.

Its main committee chairman Kamal Azizi Abdul Aziz said the funds received were the result of contributions from government and private sector individuals.

“The contributions were raised from table sales...namely platinum priced at RM3,000 followed by gold (RM2,500), silver (RM2,000), and bronze (RM1,500),” he said while speaking at the Royale Chulan Hotel here yesterday.

He said the event, which is expected to be attended by more than 1,000 teachers and sponsors, was a proactive step to appreciate the dedication of teachers who have made an impact on the community.

At the same ceremony, Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon praised the initiative to reward teachers and educators who have made great sacrifices for the nation.

He said this noble effort provided an opportunity for all quarters to express their appreciation to educators in conjunction with Teachers’ Day.

“Events like this will have a positive impact on education departments throughout the state,“ he said, adding that he hoped that such events could be continued in the future.

Meanwhile, Selangor Education Department director Rohayati Abd Hamed said the department would ensure that the slogan ‘Selangor Maju’ is fulfilled in the education sector of the state, adding that it would further strengthen the academic aspects and betterment of students.

“In line with the initiative of the ‘Sekolahku Sejahtera’ programme and the theme of this year’s Teachers’ Day, ‘Guru Tunjang Sekolah Sejahtera’, I am confident that Selangor will become the most developed state in Malaysia,“ he said. — Bernama