Selangor Ehsan Rakyat tour offers cheaper basic food items

SHAH ALAM: More than 10,000 people residing in Selangor have enjoyed a saving of about RM545,000 from the RM1.04 million total expenditure on basic food items by taking advantage of the Jelajah Ehsan Rakyat (JER) programme held since Sept 6.

Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) Group chief executive officer Dr Mohamad Khairil Mohamad Razi said that based on the good reception in the 17 state constituencies this first week, the amount of sales and distribution of subsidies to the people of Selangor is expected to increase.

“A total of 100 PKPS staff and officers, as well as volunteers, will join nine JER lorries that travel throughout the state daily except Monday, from 9 am to 1 pm,” he said in a statement today.

He said that each lorry will carry six basic food products such as whole chicken (weighing between 1.8 to 2 kg each) and sold at RM10; frozen meat (900 grams)/pack at RM10; frozen fish (1kg)/pack at RM6; chicken eggs (grade B) (RM10); 5kg rice (RM10) and 5kg bottle of cooking oil at RM25.

He added that the JER programme will run until Dec 6 to ease the burden of the people in the face of rising food prices by offering sales prices 30 per cent lower than the current market price.

“Sales locations will be focused on low-income and urban poor areas with the cooperation of Community Service Centre (PKM) officers and local leaders,” he said.

The public can visit PKPS social pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok) or visit the link https://linktr.ee/myPKPS for updates on sales locations, from time to time. - Bernama