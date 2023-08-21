Selangor Exco to harness experience, capability to drive state’s progress

KLANG: The new members of Selangor State Executive Council (Exco) will draw on their respective experiences and capabilities in driving the state’s progress for the better under the leadership of the Unity Government.

Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman Datuk Rizam Ismail (pix) said his experience as the Opposition Leader in previous term of the Selangor State Assembly will be used to help strengthen the administration in the state.

He said Barisan Nasional’s (BN) experience in governing the state for a long period of time, coupled with the 15 years of Pakatan Harapan (PH) rule, would enable the coalition to bring the best impact to the people.

“Obviously my presence as a BN assemblyman will further help empower the state government...using my experience as a former Leader of the Opposition and serving as a former political secretary to the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, I will try my best for Selangor state,“ he told the media here today.

Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah of PKR said that he would use his experience in the corporate world to help the state government bring changes that would facilitate and benefit the people.

“We will work on several things to make it easier for the people, especially in managing with the state government, I have already started that under the Smart Selangor programme.

“It depends on the portfolio I will get this Wednesday, but God willing we can increase digitization in Selangor,“ said Mohammad Fahmi who is the former Selangor Research Institute director.

The Seri Setia assemblyman said his experience in the corporate world will also be used to open and attract new investment opportunities in the state with existing relationships in other states and abroad.

Meanwhile, Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaludin of DAP said her appointment as Exco proved that Selangor is a progressive state government because it gives opportunities to young people to serve in very important positions.

“I am 34 years old, quite young. But this proves that the state government opens up the widest possible space for young people to serve for the sake of the state and the country,“ she said.

In the meantime, Taman Templer assemblyman Anfaal Saari of Amanah said that the responsibility was indeed very heavy considering that she did not have extensive experience as she will be holding the position of Exco for the first time.

“This is my first time to contest and win and continue to be given responsibility as Exco. But I will do my best because it is a trust,“ she said.

Earlier, a total of 10 Selangor Exco members for the 15th term were sworn in before the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at Istana Alam Shah here today.

The seven new Exco faces are former Speaker who is also Sekinchan assemblyman Ng Suee Lim; Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman Datuk Rizam Ismail; Kota Anggerik assemblyman Mohd Najwan Halimi and Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaludin.

Also appointed are, Banting assemblyman V. Papparaidu; Seri Setia assemblyman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah and Taman Templer assemblyman Anfaal Saari.

The three reappointed Exco members are Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han; Pandan Indah assemblyman Izham Hashim and Tanjong Sepat assemblyman Borhan Aman Shah. -Bernama