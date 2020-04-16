Selangor extends scope of hawkers, petty traders to receive RM500 aid

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has agreed to expand the scope for eligible recipients of the RM500 special aid under its Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package for hawkers and petty traders renting at premises owned by local authorities (PBTs) in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the one-off special incentive would also be given out to licensed small traders and hawkers at farmers’ markets, kiosks, booths, food courts and public markets.

“In light of the current development, the state government has agreed to extend the initiative to licensed traders and hawkers renting at PBTs’ premises under the Trades Licensing By-Laws, the Market By-Laws and the Food Establishment Licensing By-Laws.

“Only traders and hawkers whose one year licence valid until March 20 this year are eligible for this aid. The state government has also agreed to extend the special aid application from the end of this month to June 7,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

On March 20, the state government through its first Prihatin stimulus package had allocated RM40 million for the one-off RM500 cash aid to 80,000 licensed small traders and hawkers to help them manage their cash flow. - Bernama