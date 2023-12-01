Selangor eyes RM2 billion revenue this year

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has targeted revenue of RM2 billion for this year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

The target is based on previous years’ collections, he added.

“Up to the first week of this month, the Selangor government has collected RM60 million. I will review the revenue collection in April or May,” he told reporters after officiating a preschool centre for special needs children here.

It was previously reported that Selangor collected revenue of RM2.5 billion last year - the best collection in five years - beating the original estimate of RM2.05 billion. - Bernama