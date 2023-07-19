Selangor farmers appreciative of Unity Government’s unwavering concern, help

SEKINCHAN: Farmers in Selangor have expressed their appreciation and thanks to the Unity Government for its unwavering concern in helping them ease their burden following the now uncertain rice yields.

The financial assistance channelled by the federal and state governments from time to time to the farmers in the northern Selangor areas have helped them in covering the cost of planting to increase the farm produce.

Sungai Besar Regional Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) chairman Sallehuddin Mohd Iskan said that until now, more than RM1,000 has been channelled to each farmer under his management from the federal and state government levels.

“This includes a special Aidilfitri donation of RM200 and RM500 from the state government and today, the PPK in my area has received a donation of RM1.2 million which involves about more than 2,000 padi farmers who will receive the benefits.

“This donation will at least lighten our burden at this time (waiting period for harvest) for three months because currently most of the padi farmers do not have income from rice yields,“ he told Bernama at the state-level Sentuhan Agro Madani programme at MSekin Wonderland, Sekinchan today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who officiated the programme also presented a donation from AgroBank’s Hijrah Madani Fund to 20 surau and mosques worth RM100,000 and special assistance of RM3.9 million in cash donations to 6,511 farmers.

Sallehuddin is one of the recipients of the special cash assistance for padi farmers as announced in Budget 2023, which is RM300 per month for fishermen and RM200 per month for padi farmers for a period of three months per season.

In line with Sallehuddin, the two representatives of the recipients of the special aid, namely Tanjong Karang PPK chairman Mohd Ruzi Abu Hassan and Pasir Panjang PPK chairman Mardi Sukir said that the assistance every three months to some extent covers their expenses in buying rice input goods which are increasing in price. - Bernama