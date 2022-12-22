Selangor Fire Dept Chief Norazam ‘returns’ to landslide site

BATANG KALI: After a few days ‘missing’ from the landslide location here due to health reasons, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis made an appearance at the scene today.

Even without his firefighter uniform, Norazam’s presence in the heavy rain stole the attention of media practitioners and security personnel, who took the opportunity to greet him and pray for his full recovery.

According to Norazam, he wanted to give encouragement to his men who are working tirelessly to find the remaining victim, adding that the security forces are committed to completing their heavy tasks.

“Alhamdulillah, I’m fine, and I will also undergo follow-up treatment after this. Thank you to everyone who asked about my condition and for your support and encouragement to the team,” he told reporters.

Norazam, who was involved in the search and rescue (SAR) operation since the first day of the landslide tragedy last Friday, was rushed to the Selayang Hospital on Monday due to exhaustion and a minor stroke.

Among media practitioners, he is well-known for his amiable personality. He is also regarded as one of the busiest individuals at the ground zero, providing updates almost daily through press conferences prior to his hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said Norazam has been discharged from the hospital and allowed to rest at home on the doctor’s advice.

The department said he would be on light duty at his home to monitor the SAR operation via the telephone line at the landslide location.

A total of four bodies were found today, bringing the death toll to 30. - Bernama