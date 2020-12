HULU SELANGOR: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department will place water rescue equipment produced from recycled materials at areas with a high risk of drowning incidents in the state, including recreational sites.

Its director Norazam Khamis said the equipment, known as Recycle Light Water Rescue Equipment (Reward), was produced using car tyre tubes as floats and water containers tied with a rope to act as the buoy.

He said the rescue equipment was produced at minimal cost, but was of great value, especially during times of emergency.

“The equipment can be used by the public in case of any emergency and if it is damaged or lost it is easy to replace because it is made from easy-to-find recycled materials,” he told reporters after the launching ceremony of the initiative at Sungai Sendat Waterfall in Ulu Yam near here yesterday.

He added that based on the department’s records from 2016 to 2020, a total of 175 deaths were reported in high-risk areas in Selangor, including beaches, sewers, canals, lakes and waterfalls.

He said among the places the equipment would be placed were Sungai Sendat in Ulu Yam, Sungai Kanching in Rawang, Semenyih Dam, Taman Putra Perdana Dam in Puchong, KTM Station Bridge in Sungai Buloh, SJKC Kampung Timah in Bukit Beruntung, Sungai Chiling in Kuala Kubu Bharu and Sungai Gasi in Sungai Buloh. — Bernama