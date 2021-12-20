Selangor floods claim first death

SHAH ALAM: The body of a man, in his 30s, believed to be the first drowning victim of the floods in Selangor, was found at the main entrance to Alam Idaman Apartments, Section 22 near here last night.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Tabi said police received information about the discovery of the male victim, a resident of Residensi Hijauan Apartment, Section 22 at about 7.50 pm.

The case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR), he said in a statement.

Earlier, the discovery of the body went viral on social media after the floodwater level in front of the apartment began to recede.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue director Norazam Khamis denied allegations on Twitter claiming that private boats were not allowed to be used to rescue flood victims in the Taman Sri Muda, Seksyen 25 area.

“No. We did not say that but it can be risky if the boat is involved in an accident,” he said. — Bernama