Selangor floods claim seven lives so far, one still missing

SHAH ALAM: The floods that hit various districts in Selangor have claimed seven lives so far, while another victim is still unaccounted for.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said of the total, four were found drowned in Taman Sri Muda.

He said the first victim, a man, was found on Saturday followed by two other victims, also men, who were found yesterday.

“The body of another victim, a woman believed to be an Indonesian national, was also found trapped on the upper floor of a house in the area yesterday,” he told a press conference at the Seri Muda JBPM Disaster Operations control centre here today.

Norazam said the body of a lorry driver was found in Desa Coalfields in Kuala Selangor yesterday, while the bodies of two other men were found in Dengkil today.

“Another person, a 31-year-old man reported missing in Sungai Pinang, Klang, at around noon yesterday is still unaccounted for,” he added. - Bernama