Selangor: four drones to monitor rivers against pollutions

RAWANG: Four DJI Matrice 300 High technology drones will be used from next month to monitor rivers in Selangor to prevent activities which pollute water resources.

State Environment, Tourism and Green Technology, Orang Asli and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the state government had allocated RM2 million for the drones which would be managed by the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) through the LUAS Quick Squad.

“The drones will be used to monitor the Klang River Basin, Selangor River and Sungai Langat .... they will also be able to take water samples, including in remote areas more accurately.

“In fact, they (drones) can also detect individuals at night, including giving early warnings if there are suspicious activities, with this technology we expect to prevent river pollution activities in Selangor in the future,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the Sungai Gong Flood Mitigation Pond, here, today.

In the meantime, Hee said he did not rule out the possibility that there was an element of sabotage that caused the pollution of raw water sources which was detected today at 2 am.

“This is because this pollution occurred at night and on a Sunday, usually the factories do not operate on Sunday ... we have lodged a police report so that the police can open an investigation paper to determine whether there is an element of sabotage or otherwise,“ he said.

In addition, Hee said the proposal to change the existing LUAS enactment in relation to the punishment for river pollution offences would be tabled at the next State Assembly sitting.

“Now the fine imposed is RM100,000 or imprisonment, we want the existing fine to be increased to RM200,000 to a maximum of RM1 million and also jail of not more than a year on offenders.

“Besides that, we will also reward RM20,000 to whistle blowers regarding river pollution activities and the identities of the whistle blowers will be kept secret,“ he said.

Earlier, 1,196,457 Air Selangor consumer accounts involving 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley were once again experiencing unscheduled water supply disruptions after four Sungai Selangor water treatment plants were shut down due to pollutions of raw water resources. — Bernama