PETALING JAYA: The Selangor government is against a lockdown in the state. Its Covid-19 taskforce chairman Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad urged the federal government to think carefully about ordering a full-blown movement control order (MCO).

He pointed out that state’s infectivity rate is lower than that of Kelantan and Pahang.

“Don’t take a lockdown as the easy way out because of your failure to handle the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a press conference today.

Meanwhile, Selangor executive councillor for public health Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said initial booking for vaccine procurement by Selangor state government is 2.5 million doses

She said only 3.3% of Selangor residents have been vaccinated, so far.