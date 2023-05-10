Selangor govt agrees to declassify report on Batang Kali landslide

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has agreed to declassify the full report on the landslide tragedy at the Father's Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali which occurred in December last year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said the decision was reached at the state executive council meeting yesterday and the report would be returned to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) for further action.

“We will return the report to NADMA for them to put it on display on their website or for distribution to relevant parties.

“One thing for sure is that the report is a technical report explaining how the landslide occurred,” he told reporters here today.

Amirudin said the names of the campsite owners were also listed in the report.

The tragedy which occurred at about 2.30 am on Dec 16, 2022, involved 92 victims, 61 of whom were rescued, while 31 others perished. -Bernama