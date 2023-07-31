Selangor govt cancels application to build PJD-Link

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government does not intend to proceed with the proposal to construct the Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD-Link) in Petaling Jaya and decide to cancel the application to build the highway.

In a statement today, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said the decision was made in principle so that development in Selangor achieved a balance between sustainability, and state economic development as well as not bringing harm to the people.

He said initially the proposal to construct the highway received approval in principle from the federal cabinet on Nov 12, 2017, and it was later brought to the Selangor State Economic Action Council on Sept 3 2020 and was given time to conduct a study involving residents in Petaling Jaya.

“After that, the proposal was tabled in the federal cabinet on Nov 12 2021 through a Cabinet Minister Memorandum for conditional approval so that the proposal fulfils all conditions stipulated by the state government,” he said.

Following that, Amirudin said the concession agreement between the federal government under Perikatan Nasional and the developer was signed on April 5 2022 with the condition the company carries out a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Social Impact Assessment (SIA), and a Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) before the agreement could be activated.

“Over the impact assessment reports especially from the social impact report, the administration was not satisfied with the plan submitted as it did not meet the conditions set by the state government.

“As such, the Selangor government does not intend to proceed with the proposal and decided to cancel the application to build PJD-Link,” he said. -Bernama