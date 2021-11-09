Selangor govt denies approving construction of Sungai Klang Expressway

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor government has denied giving approval to the construction of the purported Sungai Klang Expressway (SKE), as alleged in a video clip posted on social media recently.

Infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim (pix) said there was no such project being approved for implementation in Selangor.

“Instead, we found that the alleged proposed construction of the SKE showed in the video is similar to the proposed construction of the Sungai Klang Link (SKL), a project approved in principle by the exco on January 17, but awaiting approval by the federal government,” he said in a press conference in Shah Alam today.

Izham explained that every highway privatisation project to be implemented in states was subject to the federal government’s approval, while the state governments would only act as the project facilitator to ensure compliance with rules and regulations.

“We will refer the matter to the state legal adviser to see what legal action can be taken against the SKE company, which was believed to have just been established late last year, as the state government has not received any proposal from the company so far,” he said.

Izham warned that the video could cause confusion because logos of several local authorities were being used, implying that the project had been approved. – Bernama