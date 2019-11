SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is taking its drive for a cleaner environment a step further by involving a school and three shopping malls from this month.

The state has just approved a RM158,000 budget to extend its ‘No-Plastic-Bag-And-Straw’ awareness campaign to SRJK (C) Yu Hua, in Kajang as well as the Subang Jaya Empire Shopping Gallery, Bandar Mahkota Cheras BMC Mall and GM Klang.

The state’s environment, green technology, science, technology and innovation and consumer affairs committee chairman Hee Loy Sian this was in line with Malaysia’s ‘Roadmap Towards Zero Single-Use Plastic 2018-2030’ campaign approved by the Cabinet.

He said the campaign to stop the usage of single-use plastic bags and plastic straws was an extension of a similar campaign launched in July that focused on government departments and agencies.

“The programme at SRJK Yu Hua is expected to receive huge support from the 2,900 students and teachers,” he told a press conference at the Annex Building of the Selangor State Assembly today.

He said that at the three shopping malls, 1,500 sets of eco-friendly containers, stainless steel straws and other products would be distributed to those taking part in the programme.

The campaign will be held from 10.30am and to 1.30pm on Nov 15 at the school.

At the Subang Jaya Empire Shopping Gallery, it is from 1pm to 4pm on Dec 3, at Bandar Mahkota Cheras BMC Mall it is from 11am to 2pm on Dec 6 and at GM Klang, it is from 11am to 2pm on Dec 20.

Hee said RM1.87 million had been raised through the 20-sen charge for each plastic bag at shopping centres since the ‘plastic-free’ campaign was launched on Jan 1, 2017.

“Based on feedback and suggestions from many parties, the state government plans to extend the 20-sen charge across the state beginning Jan 1,” he said.

He said the money collected will be put in the Tabung Amanah to underwrite the cost of environmental programmes.

“The government also encourages the private sector, schools, houses of worship and non-governmental organizations to participate in this campaign to reduce the use of plastic,” he added.