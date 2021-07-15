Selangor govt holds discretion to shut factories, says MCA man

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Local Government and Public Transport Ng Sze Han should not shirking responsibility as the Selangor Pakatan Harapan state government wields the discretion to order the closure of any factory.

Saying this, MCA Selangor State Liaison Committee Chairman Datuk Ng Chok Sin asked the state exco member not to continue defending the state, but make good use of the authority vested in the state government to protect the health and wellbeing of the rakyat.

“On 14 July 2021, Sze Han claimed that local authorities (PBT) cannot issue closure orders to factories to curb the spread of Covid-19 in their area, alleging that such powers lie with the federal government. His excuse sniffs of evading responsibility,” Chok Sin said in a statement today.

“PBTs may invoke Act 171 Local Government Act 1976, in particular, Section 107(2) to shut factories by revoking the operating licence issued by the PBT. This means that PBTs do have the discretion to withdraw the factory’s operating licence. Thus, Sze Han’s statement indicates he attempts to dodge accountability and pin blame unto the federal government for the huge numbers of cases and clusters affecting Selangor.”

The MCA politician also said that the Selangor government appears to push responsibility to Putrajaya in fighting the pandemic.

“Earlier Health Exco Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud failed to follow up comprehensively on vaccination. As a result, the speed of vaccination in Selangor was less than satisfactory compared with other states. Again, we witnessed the Selangor Pakatan Harapan State Government trying to elude its duty,” he added.