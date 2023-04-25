Selangor govt initiative to revive Sg Klang wins gold at Green World Awards 2023

SHAH ALAM: Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (LLSB), the implementors of the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG) initiative, has won the Gold Award for Sustainability in Government at the prestigious Green World Awards 2023.

In a statement today, LLSB said it competed against more than 500 other nominations from around the world in this year’s award edition, for its improvement efforts of Sungai Klang to make it viable for new economic opportunities and for the social well-being of communities around the river.

As a result of this Green World Award success, LLSB has been invited to join the Green World Ambassadors movement and have their winning paper published in The Green Book, the leading international work of reference on environmental best practice.

The SMG initiative was honoured with the trophy and certificate at a presentation ceremony in Miami on April 24.

This is the second international award won by LLSB for the SMG project. The company previously secured a silver for the Best Government Sustainability Initiative at the Gulf Sustainability Awards 2022. - Bernama