SHAH ALAM: The state government has declared that it will continue providing assistance to those in the B40 group.

Socioeconomic Empowerment and Development and Caring Government exco member Ganabatirau Veraman said the government has set aside some RM55 million to help the ‘Bottom 40%’ during Hari Raya, Chinese New Year and Deepavali.

The festive aid comes in the form of RM100 cash vouchers.

“These vouchers will help ease their burden during the festive period,” said Ganabatirau, referring to the programme aimed at helping all races in the B40 public category, although limited to just the three main festive celebrations.

The voucher programme was was first launched in 2000. It was an annual aid meant to help the poor which ran until 2013.

Recently, the state government decided to revive the programme.

“To prevent abuse of the cash voucher it was decided that it (voucher) should only be applicable for use at big supermarkets.

“The rural folk will benefit most from it as they will have more variety and a bigger choice of things to choose from when they visit the bigger towns,“ he said, in answer to Sungai Kandis state assemblyman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni’s question.

Elaborating further, Ganabatirau said the government had discussed extending application of the voucher to shops in rural areas but decided that since it would be given out during a specific period, it would be best to limit its areas of use.